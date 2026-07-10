First Fish Chronicles

First Fish Chronicles

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Richard Freed's avatar
Richard Freed
6h

Thank you Emily. Anyone who questions how are we supposed to find the courage to push back against those who make our kids sit before screens just needs to see Sophie Winkleman speak.

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