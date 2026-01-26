First Fish Chronicles

First Fish Chronicles

Jordan
2h

When I started sharing more about the harms of social media and then through learning from platforms like yours and Nicki from Scrolling2Death, you start to feel like a conspiracy theorist. Because the tangled webs of social media company influence are in virtually everything and it becomes really easy to distrust a lot of people/organizations that we should be able to trust, but the money paints a different picture. I just appreciate the work you’re doing because it makes it easier to share widely with others just how problematic all of these things are. Thank you for what you’re doing.

TriTorch
3h

Thank you for this. Alas, these aren't Uncomfortable Truths, but predatory ones. The student teacher relationship is sacred and the tech companies are buyiing their way and inserting themselves in between.

The levels of corruption that allow this madness is and abslute outrage and attack on our future: the next generation. It could not be more obvious that screens permeating schools with TikTok videos which China uses as literal warfare against western populations by making idiocy seem smart and wrecking concentration 30 seconds at a time (meanwhile in China tiktok is used to promote achievment and maturity), is a horrible horrible idea, same with youtube, microsoft, and google which are as evil as they come. But then in a world were pedophilia is being normalized via the school system, it is not at all surprising:

Demons Disguised as Guardians: Philanthropic Organizations & Schools Lead the March to a Pedophilic Wasteland: https://tritorch.substack.com/p/demons-disguised-as-guardians-philanthropic

The Crossroad of Choice & the Nightmarish Outcome of Inaction

We’ve devolved to a place where: If they cannot kill you in the womb with abortion, they will fill your veins with poison and then wreck your mind with pedophilia and trans ideology, wreck your body with FDA approved toxic wasted masquerading around as food, wreck your morals and virtue while desensitizing you to the worst this world has to offer with a hollywood education, wreck your education with critical race theory & social emotional learning, and then cast you into the MAID meat-grinder.

The above lament about the oncoming darkness doesn’t have to be our fate—we’ve been imbued by our creator with ample capacity rise to these challenges. Or…

We can sit back and do nothing against this encroaching darkness, and then one morning we will wake up to have hell on earth smirking right to our faces, and due to this inaction waged against a force that is making zero attempt to conceal the fact that they are diligently working to capture, corrupt, kill, or enslave us, we will have earned this fate of living in a nightmare we knowingly let them create. But our children will be dragged in right along with us, and they will have not, and we will be responsible for throwing them into this prison.

We either stand up and wage war for what is right no matter the cost or our fate will be in the hands of total psychopaths. And then, even if we fail, we can still look our children and our God in the eye and tell them, sincerely, that we fought for them. That we recognized and faced these challenges with truth & courage. And that means everything.

We will not win this without each of us sacrificing something. And if we collectively fail to sacrifice enough, we will be forced to sacrifice everything, at the barrel of a gun directed by the merriment of a psychopath. They are gleefully building a future that none of us is going to want to live in, and are counting on us to do nothing to stop it. It is on us to end this brisk march to hell, both for our children, our faith, and ourselves.

