The One Simple Thing Schools Need to Do When it Comes to Implementing AI into Classroom
An important answer to one of my most-asked questions
Don’t use it.
AI is bad for children and learning. It is untested, unvetted, and unproven.
Children’s intellectual and emotional development shouldn’t be sacrificed while we wait to see if any of these AI products are all they are cracked up to be. While we wait for real research (not industry-funded) to show us it is safe, instead spend your time learning how to resist the AI in education onslaught.
Here are some of my favorite resources:
1. Fairplay’s Call for a 5-Year Pause AI in Pre-K-12th Grade
2. AI Literacy Reading List — created by Kelly Clancy, PhD and the AIM Coalition
3. Anne Lutz-Fernandez’s Help Sheet: Resisting AI Mania in Schools Google Doc
4. Schools Beyond Screens | Distration-Free School:s Intentional EdTech Database
5. Links to articles & resources - Distraction-Free Schools, Created & updated by Jordan Spicklemire, founder of reConnect Morton
Do you have any other great resources to add to this list? Let me know and I’ll add them!
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There really is an easy solution, Just Say No!