Photo by Smithsonian on Unsplash

Don’t use it.

AI is bad for children and learning. It is untested, unvetted, and unproven.

Children’s intellectual and emotional development shouldn’t be sacrificed while we wait to see if any of these AI products are all they are cracked up to be. While we wait for real research (not industry-funded) to show us it is safe, instead spend your time learning how to resist the AI in education onslaught.

Here are some of my favorite resources:

2. AI Literacy Reading List — created by Kelly Clancy, PhD and the AIM Coalition

Do you have any other great resources to add to this list? Let me know and I’ll add them!