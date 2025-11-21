Note from Emily: On November 19, 2025, staff at the Seattle School District presented to School Board Directors and members of the public a presentation on AI and Data Privacy and on Student Cellphone and Personal Technology. I reviewed the materials before the meeting and realized the presentation was not as thorough as I’d hoped. So I signed up to give public testimony.

Because speakers are only allowed 2 minutes to testify I had to condense my many, many questions into a few succinct thoughts (you can watch the video of that testimony here). I compiled a longer list of questions in a document that I emailed to district staff and the board directors prior to the meeting in the hopes they could use my questions to guide the post-presentation conversation. The entire board meeting lasted five hours: testimony was in the first 30 minutes and the presentations were in the last hour, but I stayed the whole time to hear it and the discussion afterwards. I am so glad I did, because after years of testifying, writing emails, rallying other parents, I felt a glimmer of hope.

If this list of questions is of use to you in your efforts, please feel free to cut/paste/borrow/steal. Just let me know how things go!

Dear Seattle School District Staff and Board Directors,

Here are four areas of concern relating to technology and children that I hope the district will address following the presentation this evening:

GenAI and LLM use in Seattle Public Schools

Are teachers expected or encouraged to use AI to assess student writing? Are students and parents informed when this happens?

What independent, evidence-based research does the district rely on to provide developing children access to LLMs? Where can parents view this research?

What specifically is the district doing to ensure that children are not accessing harmful content via such platforms?

How does the district reconcile the use of AI tools when it directly threatens to undermine Board Resolution No. 2020/21-18, the district’s Clean Energy Resolution?

Can the district make available to the public copies of the lessons students receive about the environmental impacts of AI on climate change?

How does the district determine how many children can be harmed via EdTech platforms before the district will make changes?

Technology Education (vs. Educational Technology) in Seattle Public Schools

Children need education about technology (“tech education”). How does the district teach technology skills vs. relying on educational technology (such as 1:1s and digital curriculum)?

Where can parents view copies of the lessons that children receive about technology education?

Is the curriculum that the district uses to teach technology education funded by technology companies?

As more parents seek an option to refuse EdTech products, GenAI, and 1:1 devices, what is the district’s plan for providing non-digital access to the curriculum without further burdening teachers?

Instead of investing in surveillance technology products like GoGuardian, has the district considered instead removing the problematic 1:1 devices in the first place? If not, why not?

Data privacy concerns related to PowerSchool products used by Seattle Public Schools

In the Main Services Agreement the district has with PowerSchool, Section 3.2 is really broad. What uses within this does SPS consent to?

Is SPS providing its explicit written consent to allow PowerSchool to use “SPS data” for its commercial benefit?

How is the district acquiring informed parental consent for each unique EdTech product or platform used by students?

What, beyond trusting PowerSchool’s assurances, gives the district confidence that student data is actually de-identified? What is the district doing to ensure that it is?

Per the Executive Approval Form for PowerSchool it appears SPS uses Unified Insights, which requires student data to develop predictions, and which allows PowerSchool to upsell its customers. How is this not monetization of student data?

The lack of a district-wide phone ban

The proposed “Next Steps” in the presentation slides states “Fall ‘25 Additional Engagement.” What does that look like? With whom? When?

What is the district hoping to learn from this “additional engagement” and how might what they hear shape the direction of future policy?

Neither Board Policies 2022 nor 2023 mentions “phones.” Do these policies need to be updated to reflect current realities?

Staff refer to an “emerging districtwide direction” on phone policies. That’s great. What is the justification for potentially allowing high school students access to phones during class?

For directors interested in learning more about Phone-Free Schools, please visit phonefreeschoolsmovement.org.

With new leadership entering the district, it is my hope that those in charge of providing internet-connected devices to children will think critically and thoughtfully about the efficacy, safety, and legality of doing so. Maintaining the status quo threatens the safety, health, and well-being of the most vulnerable members of our community. Will Seattle find the courage to be a leader on these issues?

I look forward to hearing clarification around these concerns.

Many thanks,

Emily