There is No Such Thing as “Safe AI” for Children.
It has no place in education. Do not be fooled. Do not consent.
Just as there is no such thing as a “safe cigarette,” there is no such thing as “safe AI,” particularly for children.
As we head back to school this fall, I want to provide courage to parents, teachers, and administrators to refuse to participate in this AI madness, because that’s what it is. AI is just a marketing term. As authors Emily M. Bender and Al…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to First Fish Chronicles to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.