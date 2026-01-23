First Fish Chronicles

First Fish Chronicles

First Fish Chronicles
Screentime Solutions Podcast
To Give (or Not To Give) Smartphones to Kids
0:00
-28:53

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of First Fish Chronicles

To Give (or Not To Give) Smartphones to Kids

When or how should I give a kid a smartphone?
Hal's avatar
Hal
Jan 23, 2026
∙ Paid

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Emily Cherkin.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Emily Cherkin · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture