First Fish Chronicles

First Fish Chronicles

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Richard Freed's avatar
Richard Freed
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Wow! Laura, this is so important, thank you. I can't believe the Agency of Education before the Vermont House Commerce Committee made those false claims of the independence of Common Sense Media and ISTE. The powerful and repeated propaganda of Common Sense Media and ISTE brings to mind Adolf Hitler's quote in "Mein Kamph" in which he said the masses "more readily fall victim to the big lie than the small lie." Our kids deserve better.

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