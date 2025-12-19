You are invited to a Town Hall style webinar on February 2, 2026…

“From Distraction to Action: How EdTech Harms Kids with ADHD and What Parents Can Do About It”

Date: Feb 2, 2026

Time: 5:00 PM PST/8 PM EST

Register in advance for this webinar: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_uOENQQOaRgqtzD7PNCc20w

(You will be added to Emily’s Substack mailing list when you register. You can opt out at any time!)

**If your child has an ADHD diagnosis and uses a Chromebook for school, please fill out the School Computer Intake Form at the bottom of this page. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing further information about how to join the webinar.**

Who’s participating?

Hosted by Emily Cherkin, M.Ed., The Screentime Consultant

Emily is an author, public speaker, consultant, and associate professor of public policy at the University of Washington, and a “First Fish.” She works with schools, families, government agencies, and advocacy organizations to ensure the future of education prioritizes play, skills, and relationships over screens, EdTech, and GenA.I. She is also co-chair of Fairplay’s Screens in Schools Action Network and the lead plaintiff in a class action lawsuit against one of the largest EdTech companies in the world. She lives in Seattle with her family, including two teenagers, one of whom is opted out of the 1:1 school-issued laptop and is thriving.

Speakers:

Dr. Jared Cooney Horvath, educational neuroscientist

Jared is a neuroscientist, educator, and best-selling author specializing in human learning and cognitive development. He’s worked with schools, universities, and governments across 30+ countries, and is recognized as one of the leading international voices on learning in the digital age.

He has published six books and 60+ research articles, and has been featured in The New York Times, The Economist, The Atlantic, the BBC, Harvard Business Review, PBS NOVA, The Free Press, and more. He is the creator of The Learning Blueprint, an award-winning program helping educators and students understand how learning actually works.

Andrew Liddell, EdTech Law Center

Andrew Liddell is a co-founder of the EdTech Law Center, a consumer protection law firm dedicated to protecting young people from the predatory practices of technology companies at school.

Michael McLeod of GrowNowADHD

In 2016, Michael created the Internal Skills Executive Function Strengthening Model, and GrowNOW ADHD was born. His mission: improve quality of life for youth and families facing ADHD and executive function challenges.

Mike has presented this model to audiences nationwide and internationally, providing specialized support in ADHD, Executive Functioning, Social Executive Functioning, Screen Addictions, and Parent Coaching. With more than 20 years of experience, a Master’s degree from Lehman College, and collaborations with leading doctors, neuropsychologists, and nonprofits, Mike blends deep expertise with a practical, strength-based model that gets results.

Mike is the Author of “The Executive Function Playbook” and the accompanying workbook “The Executive Function Playbook In Action.” He is also Co-Host of the ADHD Parenting Podcast.

Meriwether Schas, parent

Meriwether is a recovering CPA and mother of two living in Brooklyn, NY. Since leaving public accounting she has focused on her family and now works to raise awareness in her local and school communities about the dangers of Big Tech—in the classroom and beyond—and the harm it inflicts on children, particularly those with ADHD.

We look forward to seeing you!