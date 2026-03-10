Why this topic?

Schools are handing children as young as five years old iPads and Chromebooks, gamified learning apps, and now AI tutors and chatbots in the name of education. But these unproven, untested, and unsafe products pose serious risks to children, education, and democracy.

What does this webinar cover?

What EdTech is (and what it’s not)

Why EdTech isn’t actually improving learning outcomes

The risks and harms posed by EdTech

Actionable steps you can take

This is not a webinar about being anti-technology; it’s about aligning any technology used by children with the science of learning, child development, safety, and the law.

Emily guides you through what you need to know about EdTech and what you can do to address it. You will leave feeling informed, empowered, and motivated to make changes to protect children, education, and democracy.

Given that over 300 people registered for this March 9, 2026 webinar, we know change is coming, and you’re in the right place at the right time!

What did attendees think of this webinar?

“Hugely motivating”

“Knowing I’m not alone is powerful.”

”Incredibly informative.”

“Tangible resources, data, and recommendations.”

“Fantastic.”

"Emily is personable and knows her stuff!"

