Note from Emily: This webinar aired on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. Almost 500 people registered, and nearly 200 attended live. The questions asked were fantastic— be sure to watch the Q/A at the end! Thank you for attending.

EdTech is just Big Tech in a sweater vest.



School-based technology today is no longer computer labs and technology teachers, but internet-connected Chromebooks and iPads given to children as young as four or five years old.



But the evidence that the millions spent on EdTech products isn't there. And not only are these products not effective, but when it comes to use by children, they are not safe, legal, or better than a human teacher.



As a parent, I started my opt out journey in 2019 with my first child, who is now a senior in high school. Today, I have refused the 1:1 laptop for my middle school-aged daughter.



Opting out is not the end goal-- it is the means to an end to prevent a for-profit, private equity-funded ecosystem from taking over education and putting teaching and learning back into the hands of those who are the actual experts-- educators.

WATCH WEBINAR

This webinar covers:

My own opt out journey as a parent;

Why opting out is a collective solution in the short term;

What we should be fighting for in the long term;

How we can continue to support teachers, who will unfairly bear the brunt of opt-outs;

What parents need to do to continue to advocate for all students;

Why this matters now more than ever (hint: it's a fight to protect democracy).

Whether you are opt-out curious, fired up and ready to act, or just want more information on this topic, this webinar will be sure to inform and empower!

I provide most of my resources for free. If you would like to support my work directly, please click the button below:

Contributions Welcome!

What webinar attendees had to say:

“Thank you so much for this webinar. I really appreciate your insights and advocacy!”

“This was fabulous ! Thank you for what you’re doing. I love that even though I’ve heard you talk about this before, I still learn something new AND leave feeling more empowered. Thank you!”

“I attended this webinar as college professor who is seeing the effects of EdTech on my students. This webinar showed me that because so much K-12 learning is app module —> short questions, it explains why my college students do not know how to take notes from a lecture or reading.”

“Thank you so much. This was fantastic!”

About Emily: Emily Cherkin, writer, teacher, speaker, and The Screentime Consultant, recently testified before the United States Senate on the impact technology has had on childhood. She is the author of The Screentime Solution: A Judgment-Free Guide to Becoming a Tech-Intentional Family and writes at First Fish Chronicles on Substack.