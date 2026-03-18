Topic: Screens in Childhood: The True Social Dilemma

Date: Monday, March 23, 2026 at 5 pm PST/8 pm EST

Free to attend. Registration required

We talk a lot about the impact of excessive screen use on learning and mental health, but equally critical and often overlooked is the impact of screen use on children's social skills. Screen use is clearly impacting the development of social and emotional skills in children, but we may not understand exactly how or why it is important.

Please join Emily Cherkin, The Screentime Consultant, and Denise Champney, speech and language pathologist, for a webinar about the impact of screen use in childhood on children’s social lives, what parents need to know, and what you can do about it. Free to attend, but registration required.

Denise will discuss the how and why this is happening, its impact on behaviors in the classroom and on learning and what parents can do to address it. She will help attendees understand the importance of these foundation skills needed for social development and identify how screens block the ability to use them.

This webinar is for parents, teachers, administrators, and anyone who works with or cares about the impact of technology use on children.

Register HERE

About Denise:

Denise Champney is a school based speech language pathologist with over 25 years experience working in the public school setting supporting students in grades K-12. She is also the owner of a small private practice supporting children and adults with social skill development. Denise created the Educational Technology Industrial Complex timeline for Environmental Progress and is a work group member of the screens in schools action network through Fairplay. She writes about the negative impacts of big tech on education for her substack, From Someone Else's Shoes.





About Emily:

Emily Cherkin, writer, teacher, speaker, and The Screentime Consultant, recently testified before the United States Senate on the impact technology has had on childhood. A former middle school English teacher and current faculty member at the University of Washington’s Evans School of Public Policy, she is the author of The Screentime Solution: A Judgment-Free Guide to Becoming a Tech-Intentional Family and is actively writing her second book on EdTech.