Note from Emily: On November 19, 2025, staff at the Seattle School District presented to School Board Directors and members of the public a presentation on AI and Data Privacy and on Student Cellphone and Personal Technology. I reviewed the materials before the meeting and realized the presentation was not as thorough as I’d hoped. So I signed up to give public testimony.

If you’d like to see the longer list of questions I emailed to district staff and directors the morning of this meeting, go here!