Kindergarten students on the playground before school on their school-issued iPads.

Educational Technology (or “EdTech”) refers to any digital tool used in or for education. The scope is broad and wide.

Some examples include:

Learning Management Systems (LMS)

Student Information Systems (SIS)

Grading portals and online homework platforms

Digital curriculum or educational “games”

Digitized student records (behavior, attendance, health, etc.)

1:1 devices (e.g. student Chromebooks)

Surveillance technology (e.g. GoGuardian, Bark, Securly)

A.I. “tools” or “tutors”

The scope of this publication (First Fish Chronicles) will cover the issues related to EdTech products, the risks and harms, the lack of independent research about their efficacy, the myriad ways they present privacy and data risks to children and adults, and how their presence in education erodes the actual skills children need to thrive in a digital world.

It is very, very important to note that EdTech is not Tech Ed.

Do not conflate skills related to the use of technology (such as typing, computer science, technical skills, media literacy, or digital knowledge) with the use of iPads to teach kindergarteners how to read.

