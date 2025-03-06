NY Times: Why Even Basic A.I. Use Is So Bad for Students

As students’ A.I. use has proliferated, many of its critics focused on intellectual gifts. “A.I. undermines the human value of attention,” the poet Meghan O’Rourke wrote in a guest essay for Times Opinion, “and the individuality that flows from that.” Other endangered powers: “unique human expression,” “the slow deliberation of critical thinking” and the “ability to write original and interesting sentences.” As a humanities professor, all these concerns resonate with me.

Yet I have come to see that something far more fundamental is being put at risk. Developing our linguistic capacities — to master diverse concepts, to follow an intricate argument, to form judgments, to communicate those to others — is the development of our capacity to think.