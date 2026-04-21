If you’ve been following my work, you know that I say this often:

EdTech is just Big Tech in a sweater vest.

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School-based technology today is no longer computer labs and technology teachers, but internet-connected Chromebooks and iPads given to children as young as four or five years old.



But the evidence that the millions spent on EdTech products isn't there. And not only are these products not effective, but when it comes to use by children, they are not safe, legal, or better than a human teacher.



As a parent, I started my opt out journey in 2019 with my first child. Today, I have refused the 1:1 laptop for my middle school-aged daughter.



Opting out is not the end goal-- it is the means to an end to prevent a for-profit, private equity-funded ecosystem from taking over education and putting teaching and learning back into the hands of those who are the actual experts-- teachers.

Please join me on Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 5 pm PST/8 pm EST for a webinar on “ Opting Out of EdTech: What Parents Need to Know, How to Support Teachers, and Why This Matters Now”

In this webinar, I will highlight:

My own opt out journey;

Why opting out is a collective solution in the short term;

What we should be fighting for in the long term;

How we can continue to support teachers, who will unfairly bear the brunt of opt-outs;

What parents need to do to continue to advocate for all students;

Why this matters now more than ever (hint: it's a fight to protect democracy).

Whether you are opt-out curious, fired up and ready to act, or just want more information on this topic, please join me on Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 5:00 pm PST/8:00 pm EST.



This webinar is free to attend, but if you would like to support my work, contributions are welcome. Registration is required. This webinar will be recorded.



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About the speaker:

Emily Cherkin, writer, teacher, speaker, and The Screentime Consultant, recently testified before the United States Senate on the impact technology has had on childhood. She is the author of The Screentime Solution: A Judgment-Free Guide to Becoming a Tech-Intentional Family and regularly writes at First Fish Chronicles on Substack.