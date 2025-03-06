Zuckerberg, Spiegel Must Testify at Social Media Addiction Trial
From Bloomberg Law
Bloomberg Law: Zuckerberg, Spiegel Must Testify at Social Media Addiction Trial
Meta Platforms Inc. CEO Mark Zuckerberg must testify in California state court in January during the first trial of thousands of cases accusing tech companies of intentionally designing online platforms to addict children.
If the plaintiffs show social media platforms harm use…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to First Fish Chronicles to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.