First Fish Chronicles

Trish Wagner
9m

Thank you so much, Emily for all the hard work you are doing. I just used your information from your article a couple days ago in a presentation to parents. Like you I’ve been battling this for over a decade. I wrote a curriculum for addiction for psychology 10 years ago and finally people are actually starting to listen. It is hard work but so worth it. Thanks for all the new information on Ed Tech as I’m battling that myself as an educator. For example, I’ve used Google classroom for a couple of years now because it makes the collection of marks and work so much easier for me so now I’m trying to figure out how to balance ease of work vs asking kids to upload work online. I have always given kids an option to do paper and pen. I also gone back to way more in class writing now. My students do not have computers in the classroom or smart phones. I’ve stopped using Kahoots and Quizlet to help them learn their vocabulary and this is all at the grade 11 and 10 level which in Canada is 15 and 16 years of age. I teach about dopamine addiction so I figure I better put my money where my mouth is !

1 reply by Emily Cherkin
Diane Newell
42m

Great article. I will use those techniques. Thanks for doing what you do!

