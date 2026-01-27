Note from Emily: I get daily messages asking: “How can I learn more about resisting EdTech in my kid’s school? How can I fight back against YouTube access in classrooms? How do I approach my school leadership about this?” I have written extensively about EdTech in this Substack and I am working on a Book 2 that will address many of these questions. However, in the meantime, I’ve created a shortlist of resources below that I recommend as a starting point. The most important thing I want to convey, however, is that relationships matter and we must replace judgment with curiosity. This is a long path and it can feel quite alienating at times, but I want you to know that you are not alone and change is coming.

My Top 5 Resources for Fighting EdTech:

I know there are probably many other good resources out there, but I am very selective in who and what I recommend, as unfortunately, many organizations who claim to want to advocate for or protect children are compromised by their ties to the tech industry, which we write about in this series, The Reckoning.

If you have other resources to recommend, please send me an email and I will take a look.

